Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive Covid Vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The duo took doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja on Saturday.

Their physicians administered the vaccine on them in the presence of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

It was broadcast across different television stations.

Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, delivered under the international COVAX scheme.

Three doctors and a nurse got the first does of the vaccine on Friday.

Plans are being made to send the vaccine across the country and governors have promised to take the dose on live television to encourage people to get vaccinated.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he would not take the vaccine because he is healthy.

Bello, who said Kogi has more serious issues to deal with, has repeatedly described COVID as a ruse.