Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Kaduna Airport, Staff Quarters, Abduct Families

6 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

Staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at the Kaduna Airport, was attacked by gunmen who abducted some families in the wee hours of Saturday.

Locals near the airport said the gunmen were armed with dangerous weapons and whisked away some members of staff and their families.

According to reports, "It is not yet clear how they gained access into the quarters, but some staff of FAAN living in the quarters who managed to escape said some staff members with their families have been taken away by the armed men."

However, the number of persons abducted cannot be ascertained at the moment, even as some said about 11 were abducted.

According to the report," two houses were said to have been attacked inside the quarters and they later moved to the airside of the airport."

A local described the situation as bad and called for prayers from all Nigerians for their safety.

There was no reaction from the authorities at the time of filing this report.

