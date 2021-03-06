Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Need to Nurture Values of Service in Youth to Expedite Transformation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the need to nurture the values of service in youth in order to expedite national transformation in Ethiopia.

Ministry of peace today graduated 10,000 youth who have attended training on voluntarism as part of the National Community Based Voluntary Service in the presence of high ranking government officials including prime minister Abiy Ahmed and other invited guests.

The premier said during the occasion that "If we nurture the value of service in youth, we can reach our potential of transformation."

Indicating that Ethiopia is endowed with rich history and abundant natural resources, he noted that the country needs the youth that use its time, capacity and knowledge to attain national prosperity.

Ethiopia needs the dedication of the youth to take it forward, the prime minister said and stated that "while all eyes are on Ethiopia from every direction, no one can take away the dreams of developing and rising to rightful place as a nation."

The youth graduating today who have committed to voluntary service are a demonstration of our national aspirations to work together and rise into prosperity, he added.

The PM also urged the youth to refrain from distractive activities and strive to the peace building efforts of the country by showing other the right path.

Peace Minister, Muferihat Kamil said on her part that the volunteers are the messengers of peace who are committed to serve their community and country in all aspects.

Besides the voluntary services, the National Voluntarism Community Service Program will promote national consensus among Ethiopians and lay cornerstone for nation building process, she added.

The 10,000 graduates of Universities and Colleges in Ethiopia have attended training for some 45 days on topics relevant to voluntary services.

The youth will be dispatched to various parts of the country to engage in community services for ten months.

The graduates are the first batch of the National Community Based Voluntary Service Program launched by the government with a view to promoting voluntarism, peace and development in the country.

Volunteers who participate in the National Community Voluntary Service Program, are expected to attend a two month long training before they are deployed for services, it was learned.