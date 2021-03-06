Ethiopians Stage Rally Against External Intervention, Fabricated Info

Ethiopians living in Rome, Italy, have rallied to support the Ethiopian government via condemning falsehood propaganda and external intervention in internal affairs .

The Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia held a rally in front of the Italy Parliament Building to express their support to the Ethiopian government and to condemn external influences and falsehood fabrication produced against Ethiopia, Coordinator of the Rally stated.

The Coordinator Amsalework Getaneh told a local media that Ethiopians living in Rome and Surrounding staged the rally to express their anger about fabricated international misinformation from anonymous sources and condemn external intervention in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

Amsalework stated that Ethiopians in the rally called on all external forces to stop disseminating falsehood information against Ethiopia . The aim of the rally was to support the Ethiopian government activities, to condemn international unacceptable interference in internal affairs and to vividly reveal the reality on the ground for the international community, she added.

According Amsalework, all Ethiopians across the world show their stance to keep the internal unity in a bid to combat external intervention and support Ethiopia's reform journey. The Ethiopian Community in Rome took this initiative and became an icebreaker to mobilize all Ethiopians to stand by their country, the Coordinator noted.

During the rally, representatives of the community provided the Italian Parliament with a letter of resolution she said, adding "We hope the parliament will respond its stance soon."

Amsalework reiterated that following the internal problem, Sudan and Egypt are trying to influence Ethiopia and let the crisis continue, but is can be curbed consolidating unity."

Hence, Amsalework said, Ethiopians across the globe should work in a coordinated manner, strengthen their unity to protect the internal peace and contain external influences targeting at destabilizing Ethiopia.

Ethiopians living in U.S. are preparing for grand rally to be held in Washington D.C.

The Ethiopian Herald 6 March 2021