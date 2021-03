The UN mission in Somalia has strongly condemned the vicious Al-Shabaab attack on 5 March in Mogadishu.

UNSOM extended condolences and solidarity to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The explosion outside Lul Yemeni restaurant killed at least 10 people, according to Somali police spokesman Sadik Dodishe.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid political tension in Somalia over the much-delayed election.