Kenya: DP William Ruto's Allies Lose Firearms as Crackdown Intensifies

6 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka

The Firearm Licensing Board has revoked the licences of MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) with immediate effect, amid a crackdown on politicians who fanned violence during by-elections on March 5.

A March 5 statement, signed by board chair Charles Mukindia, said the decision followed instructions from Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and an analysis of cases of misconduct.

The two lawmakers were ordered to "surrender firearm certificates and firearms, including all ammunition, in their possession to the board or the nearest police station within 24 hours".

"Failure to comply will attract legal sanctions by the enforcement agency," the chair warned.

He added that the board will continue monitoring cases of the misuse of weapons by licensed holders and take appropriate actions.

No bodyguards

The Nation has learn that regional police commanders from Western and Rift Valley have been instructed to trace politicians accused of fanning the chaos and violence during the by-elections and confiscate their weapons.

The Nation has also learnt that bodyguards assigned to the affected politicians did not report to work on Saturday morning, creating fears that their security may have been withdrawn.

"My bodyguard did not report to work this morning," Mr Barasa told the Nation.

"He told me he had been ordered by his superiors in the National Police Service to report back for redeployment. My pistol too has been confiscated by the State."

This came hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i announced a decision on Friday to cancel licences of those suspected of perpetrating political violence.

Others affected

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also been affected.

He said the move by State agencies "to arbitrarily withdraw our security and licensed firearms is illegal and unconstitutional, especially to leaders allied to Ruto".

In addition to Mr Barasa, Mr Kapondi and Mr Cherargei, the State also confiscated guns belonging to Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Chesumei's Wilson Kogo.

The Ruto allies were on Friday charged in connection with the violence in Kabuchai Constituency and released on Sh50,000 cash bail each.

Also in trouble over the violence in Kabuchai are nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Mr Kapondi and Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani.

Ms Omanga's security was withdrawn while we could not establish the fate of the other three as we could not reach them.

"My personal security has been withdrawn. No explanation [has been] given," Ms Omanga said on her social media platforms.

"I frown upon this move and demand that my security, which I'm entitled to as a member of Parliament, be reinstated by the State. I am, however, not worried because my security is God and the people. I remain strong."

More targeted

It is understood that the number of MPs targeted in the crackdown could be higher.

Police bosses from Western and Rift regions remained tight lipped on the matter.

"I have just arrived from Mararal so I wouldn't know about what you are saying," said Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ocholla.

"You ask the police spokesman about such issues, not me," said Western Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani.

The withdrawal of security and firearms from MPs is not new.

In 2018, the State withdrew the security detail assigned to a number of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders after ODM leader Raila Odinga's swearing-in as the "people's president".

In April 2019, the State withdrew security assigned to Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and the then Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

The National Police Service said at the time that the move was in line with a routine restructuring of VIP protection.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Giant Burna Boy Set to Perform At 2021 Grammys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.