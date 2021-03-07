Kenya: Man Snatches Police Gun, Kills Two People

6 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigations into an incident in which a man in Kisumu on Friday morning snatched a pistol from a traffic police officer and shot dead two people at the Kisumu Bus Park.

The officer was shot in the pelvic in the shooting spree which occurred at around 8.20am leaving five other people with serious injuries.

DCI in a statement said that the traffic police was controlling traffic at the BP roundabout near Kisumu Boys High School when he was accosted by the shooter who was wearing a balaclava on his head, with only his eyes visible and gloves on both hands.

They described the shooting, as a "few minutes of terror".

"The assailant, who was allegedly dressed in a balaclava only revealing his eyes had attacked the officer from behind pushing him on the tarmac," the statement read in part.

Upon a search of his body, three national identification bearing different names were recovered from him Glen Ochieng believed to be his.

Others were Joseph Otieno Masaka of ID number 30907236 and Joseph Odeny Mutula.

Kisumu Town Chief Willis Onyona, said that from the looks of things, the suspect is a person who knew how to handle a firearm because he even had his gloves on to conceal his fingerprints.

"With the firearm, a semi-automatic Ceska Pistol in his hands the assailant managed to upholster the firearm from the officer's waist, chambered a cartridge and shot him," DCI said.

After his action, two men lay dead and five others including a woman were writhing in pain on the ground with serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital, one of them in critical condition, with the officer fighting for his life at the Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

One officer attached to the bus park pursued him up and grabbed him and with the help of the members of the public he was subdued and a Ceska pistol with no rounds of ammunition recovered from him as he had expended all.

The man was later lynched by a mob.

