Nigeria: Covid-19 - Vaccination Has No Side Effect on Buhari - Presidency

6 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari being vaccinated with the Astrazeneca COVID -19 vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi during the COVID-19 Presidential Vaccination at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday (6/3/2021) Callistus Ewelike/NAN

THE Presidency last night said that the COVID-19 Vaccine taken by President Muhammadu Buhari has no side effect on him.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

According the statement, "In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning.

"After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

"We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine."

