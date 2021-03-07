Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Security Personnel, Two Civilians in Borno

6 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Suspected armed Boko Haram sect on Saturday evening invaded Rumirgo community of Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State and killed security personnel, two other civilians.

The insurgents according to Sources stormed the settlement at about 7pm to 10pm on Saturday, also carted away with a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) a.k.a petrol.

Rumirgo is one of the communities in Southern Borno Senatorial District that had witnessed series of deadly attacks by insurgents in recent past.

Askira Uba Council Area is about 240km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital in which some parts of its locations shares a border with sambisa forests, a hideout of Boko Haram sect.

A reliable security report confirmed the Sources claims: "Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attacked Rumirgo settlement in Askira Uba LGA.

"One Security Force (SF) was killed, two civilians were also killed and a woman sustained a gunshot injury.

"The insurgents also took away one petrol tanker loaded with fuel to their base into Sambisa forest."

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Eket Odon proved abortive at press time.

