Kenya: Senator Orengo Claims a Cabal in Govt Plotting 2022 Succession

7 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Siaya Senator James Orengo now claims there are people in government planning 2022 succession behind President Kenyatta's and his handshake partner Raila Odinga's backs.

The Siaya Senator on Saturday threatened to expose the said senior civil servants in the near future.

Orengo also said the cabal is hellbent to control the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process so as to achieve their own interests.

"There is a cabal inside government who are busy charting who will rule Kenya next year; this is just a warning shot because we are going to expose them. And am telling them without Raila Odinga you could not be planning that issue of succession," said Orengo.

Orengo accused a section of civil servants of abandoning their duties and focusing on who becomes President in 2022.

He said civil servants have no business discussing 2022 succession matters, and that they should focus on the President Kenyatta Big Four Agenda.

"Civil servants have no business to discuss on a weighty political objection of how succession is going to take place. Whenever civil servants tries to chart the destiny of a nation for their own personal interests there can no longer be any peace," stated Orengo.

Orengo also attributed chaos witnessed in the recent by-elections to the clique of civil servants, who he said had vested interests.

