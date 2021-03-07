Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Soars to 12.2% Even as 374 Patients Recover

Nairobi — The country's COVID-19 positivity rate soared to 12.2 per cent on Saturday after 633 cases were picked from 5,193 samples tested within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said 374 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 328 who were under home based isolation and care.

He said there were 438 active admissions in health facilities spread across the country while another 1,389 patients were under home-based isolation and care.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

The ministry said there were 69 patients in the Intensive Care Unit including 26 who were on ventilator support and 33 who were on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said another 18 patients who were in general wards were also on supplemental oxygen.

Acting Public Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first Kenyan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the country kicked off a nationwide vaccination campaign targeting frontline workers.

The health ministry deployed the 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday to county referral facilities where health workers and other frontline workers including security officers and teachers will be prioritized.

Amoth received the jab at the official launch of the nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which was officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.