Nigeria: Buhari Mobilises Citizens for Covid-19 Vaccine After Receiving Jab

7 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, urged Nigerians to get Covid-19 vaccination "so that we can be protected from the virus."

Speaking after he had received the jab, the President said, "I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians, (and urge them) to do same so that we can be protected from the virus."

He urged all state governments, traditional and religious leaders to take the lead in the mobilisation effort within their environments and spheres of influence.

'"The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of the coronavirus. I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves to be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorised designated centres ONLY," he added.

The president noted that since the beginning of the year 2020, humanity had remained under the burden of COVID-19 pandemic, an unseen but very potent enemy around the world.

"Infection from the virus has resulted in over two million and five hundred thousand fatalities and destroyed several global and national systems", Buhari said.

"The response in Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region has been robust, collaborative, and united.

"It was driven by a collective knowledge of the fact that no country is safe until every country is safe."

"The speedy development of the COVID-19 vaccines is quite significant and underscores the collective resolve of humanity to overcome the pandemic.

"Similarly, the collaborative effort to ensure equal access has brought relief to poor and developing countries'.

The president restated the assurance by the PTF that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Nigeria has accessed, would arrive in batches beginning with the four million doses already received.

According to him, the roll out and administration plan would cater to more than 70 per cent of Nigeria's population in 2021 and 2022.

He had described his decision to take the vaccination in public as "a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines."

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also received the jab.

Buhari and Osinbajo received the jabs live on TV, a day after the COVID-19 national vaccine programme began with the vaccination of healthcare and front-line workers at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Chief Physician to the President, Dr. Sanusi Raafindadi, administered the vaccine on him while that of the Vice President was done by his Personal Physician, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen.

The president and vice-president received the first shots of the vaccine at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja in the presence of members of the PTF on COVID-19, senior government officials and journalists.

With Agency Reports

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.