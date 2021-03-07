Nigeria: Covid-19 - How I Am Feeling After Vaccination - Buhari

Mr Buhari and his deputy were given jabs on Saturday a day after Nigeria rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The presidency has released a statement saying there has been no side-effects on President Muhammadu Buhari after he was vaccinated Saturday.

In the statement by a spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the presidency said, "In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) earlier this morning.

"After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

"We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine."

Nigeria had on Friday commenced the vaccination of its citizens against COVID-19, beginning with healthcare workers.

Cyprian Ngong, a medical doctor, became the first person to receive a jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in Nigeria. Three other health workers also received jabs during the flag-off event.

About four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Nigeria through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX) on Tuesday.

The four million doses are part of the 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next weeks.

The vaccines arrived in Nigeria one year after the country's index case was reported in an Italian who arrived in Lagos. Over 155,000 cases have since been reported in the country and over 1,900 deaths recorded.

The Nigerian government said it aims to vaccinate approximately 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above, including pregnant women, will be vaccinated.

To achieve this, "the vaccine roll-out will be in four phases, starting with health workers, frontline workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders," the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said.

"Phase 2 - Older adults aged 50 years and above. Those with co-morbidities aged 18 - 49 years of age.

"Phase 3 - Those in states/LGAs with high disease burden and who missed phases 1 and 2.

"Phase 4 - Other eligible population as vaccines become available."