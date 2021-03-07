Nigeria: Covid-19 Vaccine - Presidency Dismisses Fear of Side Effects on Buhari, Osinbajo

7 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Presidency has again reassured Nigerians on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday.

The president's spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Saturday evening while reacting to press enquiries.

The statement read in part: "In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this morning.

"After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job.

"If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing like a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

"We hope this will help to send a strong message to the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity to appeal to all eligible Nigerians to get the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination "so that we can be protected from the virus."

Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, delivered under the international Covax scheme.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.