Mozambique: Covid-19 - Six More Deaths, 602 New Cases and 410 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further six deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 602 new cases.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest victims were three men and three women, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 26 and 63, four of the deaths were declared on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Five of the victims died in Maputo city, and one in Maputo province. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 686.

Since the start of the pandemic, 438,464 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,558 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,020 were from Maputo city, 394 from Maputo province, 222 from Cabo Delgado, 192 from Sofala, 186 from Inhambane, 170 from Zambezia, 105 from Niassa, 102 from Nampula, 87 from Manica, 78 from Tete, and two from Gaza.

1,956 of the tests gave negative results and 602 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 62,131.

174 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 109 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and Maputo province accounted for 47 per cent of the cases reported on Saturday. There were also 105 cases from Cabo Delgado, 96 from Sofala, 46 from Nampula, 25 from Zambezia, 20 from Inhambane, 14 from Niassa, 10 from Tete and two from Manica. Neither of the two people tested in Gaza proved positive.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) among those reported on Saturday was 23.5 per cent - this compares with 13.6 per cent on Friday, 17.6 per cent on Thursday, 21.5 per cent on Wednesday and 17.7 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalised in the Covid-19 wards has continued to drop. The Ministry release reported that on Saturday there were 171 Covid19 cases hospitalised - a decline from 181 on Friday. 126 of these patients (73.7 per cent of the total) are in Maputo. There are also 11 patients in Matola, ten in Nampula, nine in Zambezia, eight in Sofala, five in Tete, one in Inhambane and one in Cabo Delgado. Currently there are no patients hospitalised in the isolation facilities in Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

The ministry also reported a further 410 full recoveries from Covid-19 - 128 in Maputo province, 71 in Sofala, 71 in Zambezia, 68 in Niassa, 64 in Inhambane, and eight in Maputo city. This brings the total number of recoveries to 46,294, which is 74.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases is now 15,147 (down from 16,210 on Friday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city. 9,635 (63.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,141; Sofala, 1,003; Cabo Delgado, 713; Zambezia, 419; Nampula, 397; Inhambane, 309; Tete, 259; Niassa, 166; Manica, 59; and Gaza, 47.