Kenya: Raila Odinga's Allies Claim State Bigwigs Crafting Succession Plan

Politician Raila Odinga's supporters are now alleging a plot by unnamed senior civil servants to craft a succession plan as President Uhuru Kenyatta's second and last term nears its end.

They threatened Saturday to expose the officials whom they accused of fighting for their personal and selfish interests.

"Just as it happened when President Kibaki was serving his second and last term in 2013, some people inside the government are busy trying to lay down a succession strategy," said Siaya Senator James Orengo.

According to Mr Orengo, the civil servants have already declared who will rule the country after President Kenyatta.

The Senate minority leader, who spoke during a funeral in Asembo, Siaya, cautioned that interference with free and fair elections will plunge the country into chaos.

"We are calling on some officials at Harambee House and the police to desist from those schemes and obey political and constitutional institutions," he said.

The lawmaker further claimed that in the last three or four months, these government officers have hindered implementation of projects and illegally attempted to engage in political activities.

"Whenever civil servants who are part of a cabal try to chart the destiny of a nation for their own personal interests, there can never be any peace," he said.

"They are reaping where they have not sown. Without the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta, that has brought peace in this country, they would not be planning that succession," he said.

BBI 'takeover'

Mr Orengo further alleged that the government bureaucrats have taken over management of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"They have led to the closure of the BBI [conversation] so that they can run the secretariat from government offices," he said.

While expressing his support for the close working relationship between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, he reiterated that they will continue to support government initiatives for the President to be able to deliver on his mandate.

"Nobody can attempt to bring down an initiative that has brought peace and stability to this country and will form a firm foundation for future generations," he said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asked Mr Odinga's supporters to back him in the 2022 presidential race, saying it will not be in vain.

Mr Odinga, who is the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has not declared that he will vie for President and said time and again that the BBI is not aimed at creating special positions for some politicians.

"This time we have a formula that they have been using. We have all the tricks so you should not be discouraged by the antics of a few selfish individuals," he said.

Rigging claims

Mr Amollo expressed confidence Mr Odinga's victory "will not be stolen like it was in 2007, 2013 and 2017".

Mr Odinga said often that he won those presidential races but that rigging took place. In the last election, he pursued the matter at the Supreme Court and a repeat vote took place, but Mr Kenyatta still won.

Mr Amollo further called on ODM supporters to back the amendment of the Constitution, which he noted will strengthen devolution through allocation of more resources to counties.

Siaya Woman Representative Christine Ombaka also drummed up support for the BBI, saying it will empower women by allocating more seats to them.

"Women should be ready to contest for various positions. They should not wait to be given positions on a silver platter," he said.