Uganda: Schools, Universities Urged to Exploit Digital Learning

Educational institutions have been advised to exploit the online mode of learning as much as possible to prepare for other challenges to come.

The former executive director of the Uganda Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Dr Ben Manyindo, said while online programmes are less costly, convenient and offer flexibility, educational institutions must now learn to seize the opportunity, to prepare for more challenges to come.

Dr Manyindo made the remarks while officiating the 22nd Graduation ceremony of Ndejje University held virtually at the Ndejje Main campus in Luweero District on Friday.

"With online education, you will be able to plan study time around the rest of your respective engagements and at your convenience. This has worked well for learners and institutions that were accredited for online learning," Dr Manyindo said.

He added: "Some research carried out has already shown that this learning mode is good but requires discipline, time management skills and stable Internet that are a challenge in some areas."

The vice chancellor of Ndejje University, Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, said the university is now using the experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic to strategically model its operations, reviewing its policies, and adapting to the current situation to ensure future sustainability.

"Like many other institutions that have been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, our resolve is to come out as solution providers. The university is modeling potential outcomes and we have now come up with the Covid-19 Business Resilience Plan that will ensure that mainstreaming of Open Distance e-learning into the pedagogical system of the university," Prof Ligujjo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "We are, however, cautious and are not taking the hurried risks that can compromise the quality of education in line with our known values of offering quality but affordable education."

He also cautioned the community to be mindful of the looming full pandemic aftermath likely to leave a range of legal turmoil in its wake from suspended contracts and wages, among other challenges.

Prof Lugujjo presided over the function following the death of the university's chancellor, Dr Kisamba Mugerwa, in January .

He is yet to be replaced.

MEASURES

E-learning

Many education institutions resorted to online learning following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March to try and keep learning ongoing.

Online learning has shifted the mode of teaching from the traditional face-to-face interaction with positive results.