Cote d'Ivoire: Voters Go to the Polls to Elect New Parliament in Crisis-Hit Cote d'Ivoire

Photo: ONUCI
Vote counting in Cote d'Ivoire (file photo).
6 March 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

Voters in Cote d'Ivoire cast ballots Saturday in a parliamentary election that is being seen as a key test of stability, four months after a presidential vote marked by deadly violence.

Grappling with a deep political crisis, President Alassane Ouattara has offered an olive branch to his former rival,Laurent Gbagbo, whose party has now ended a decade-long boycott of elections.

More than 1,500 candidates are vying for the votes of roughly seven million people in a contest for the 255-seat National Assembly.

A masked Ouattara voted in the plush Cocody neighbourhood of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's main city and economic hub.

"I hope that the unfortunate events of the presidential elections of 2010 and 2020 are past us," he said, referring to poll-linked violence that claimed thousands of lives.

Parliamentary campaign predominantly peaceful

In contrast to the bloodshed that marked the 31 October presidential poll, campaigning for parliamentary seats has been enthusiastic but peaceful.

All the candidates have pledged support for peaceful elections and signed up to a code of conduct.

"The prospect (of a high turnout) favours peaceful elections," said Adama Bictogo, a candidate for the constituency of Agboville, near Abidjan.

In the last legislative vote in December 2016, Ouattara's RHDP party teamed up with the centre-right Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI), winning an absolute majority with 167 seats.

Last year's crisis has shattered that deal.

Independents could hold balance of power

In an unprecedented move, the PDCI has forged an election alliance with the centre-left coalition Together for Democracy and Solidarity (EDS), whose driving force is Gbagbo's Ivorian Popular Front (FPI).

Their declared aim is to prevent Ouattara and his party from "consolidating absolute power".

As a result, some commentators believe it could be the most open election in years, with the prospect that independents could hold the balance of power.

Read the original article on RFI.

More on This
Cote d'Ivoire Goes to Polls in Crucial Parliamentary Elections
Killings, Arrests After Cote d'Ivoire Presidential Poll - HRW
Amnesty Decries Cote d'Ivoire Opposition Leader Crackdown
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.