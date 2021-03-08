Nigeria: Sports Minister Vows to Remove Illegal Structures At Awolowo Stadium

7 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has vowed to remove all illegal structures at the Chief Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

Dare made this threat yesterday during the continuation of his tour of sporting facilities and visit to Team Nigeria athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Worried by the deplorable state of the facilities, the Minister vowed that all illegal structures at the Stadium will be taken off just as was done with the National Stadium in Lagos and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

He appealed to private investors in the country to take advantage of the public private partnership of the government by turning most of the hostels to hotels to generate revenue for government and the investors.

"The non-functional hostel is a source of worry we plan to clear these illegal structures and turn the hostels to hotels."

Earlier during his tour, the Minister visited two Olympic-bound athletes Lawal Rufiyat Folashade and Liadi Taiwo.

Dare admonished them to do their very best by putting up a befitting performance at the games.

The athletes expressed appreciation to the minister for the cash incentive which they said would be a big morale booster to their preparation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.