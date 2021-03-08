Nigeria: No Casualty From Fire Incident Outside Presidential Villa - Official

7 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa."

The fire incident that occurred around the Presidential Villa led to no death nor damage to property and occurred just outside the perimeter fence of the building, a spokesperson has said.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement Sunday said the Saturday "fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro."

Read Mr Shehu's full statement below.

People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

