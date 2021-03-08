Nigeria: Military Battles Boko Haram On Maiduguri-Damaturu Highways

Maiduguri — Movement of vehicles on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway was halted for over three hours yesterday as military and insurgents engaged in gun battle.

Security sources told THISDAY that the insurgents at about 7a.m yesterday attempted to overrun a military detachment stationed at Lawan-Mainari village on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The village, according to the sources, is a few kilometres away from Jakana, which had witnessed several attacks from the insurgents.

One of the sources said the vehicles were prevented from journeying on the highways between 7 to 10 a.m as the combatants engaged each other.

He said the insurgents met their match in the military who never shifted side.

He said at the end of the battle, four insurgents were felled with the others retreated back into the bushes.

The soldiers after the attack, were said to have allowed the vehicles to continue their journey on the highway.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) charged with the responsibility of securing farmers, motorists and passengers along the road, Abioye Babalola, told journalists that the attack had been repelled and travellers were safe as they all reached their destinations after the incident.

"It was Boko Haram sect that attempted to cause havoc between Mainok and Jakana villages, but they met their waterloo with support from ground troops and airstrike".