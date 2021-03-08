Nigeria: FAAN Tightens Security At Airports After Kaduna Attack

8 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Following Saturday's invasion of the airport quarters in Kaduna where 11 people were kidnapped, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it will not shut down the Kaduna International Airport, but that it has beefed up security around airports nationwide.

The Managing Director (MD) of FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, said this when the Senate Committee on Aviation visited the agency.

Daily Trust reports that two houses were attacked when gunmen broke into the quarters near the Kaduna airport where 11 people, including the entire family of a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), were kidnapped.

The FAAN MD regretted the attack and noted that the agency was working with various security agencies to strengthen security of lives and equipment at airports across the country.

He said, "This incident is entirely different from closing down the airport. It's a security concern that we have at our staff quarters. A lot of our staff do not even live in this quarters. If there is a need for us to close, we will close it, but this is even far away from it.

"There is no need for that drastic action. Just a small percentage of our staff stay in the staff quarters; the rest are all living in the town. You can see that the staff quarters is fenced. We are taking appropriate measures, but like I said, we just have to improve to counter these challenges."

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, called for new security strategies to tackle the increasing security challenges in the country.

Sen Smart said, "There is a need for us to evolve new security architecture for Nigeria. Our population has increased and we are still faced with porous borders. Nigeria is not a clear-cut federal system. I don't know how to describe this country; federal system or unitary system, but I do know that Nigeria is said to be a federation and all nations where federalism is practiced, we do not run a unitary system of policing."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

