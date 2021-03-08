Nigeria: International Women's Day - Presidency Lists Buhari's Female Appointees

Seven of the women on the list are ministers while majority of the others are presidential aides.

As the world marks the International Women's Day on March 8, the presidency has released the statement below, naming 50 women appointed into official positions by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The list contains only 'few' of the female appointees, spokesperson Femi Adesina said in the statement.

Read the dull statement by Mr Adesina below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: SEE HOW PRESIDENT BUHARI CELEBRATES NIGERIAN WOMEN

March 8 of every year is observed globally as International Women's Day. Theme for 2021 is Choose to Challenge.

The celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk. Here is a checklist of 'The Buhari Women,' just few of them:

1. Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

2. Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

3. Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs

4. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

5. Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment

6. Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

7. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

8. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

9. Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President

10. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)

11. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

12. Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

13. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

14. Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

15. Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO)

16. Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission

17. Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC)

18. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

19. Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Nigeria

20. Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM

21. Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC)

22. Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)

23. Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

24. Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

25. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

26. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

27. Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications

28. Moji Rhodes. Senior Special Assistant on Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs

29. Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

30. Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank

31. Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

32. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

33.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.

34.Dr. Yosola Akinbi - Senior Technical Adviser, National Economic Council (NEC) (Office of the Vice President)

35.Dr. Balikisu Saidu, Senior Special Assistant Legal, Research and Compliance Issues (OVP)

36.Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi - Senior Special Assistant - Rule Of Law (OVP)

37. Foluso Idumu, Senior Special Assistant On Administration (OVP)

38.Lanre Shasore, Senior Special Assistant On Coordination & Planning (OVP)

39.Dr Ebi Awosika, Senior Technical Assistant On Community Engagements (OVP)

40.Olaolu Beckley, Special Assistant On Documentation (OVP)

41.Edewede Akhidenor - Special Assistant, Administration (OVP)

42.Nkoli Anyaoku- Special Assistant, Administration (OVP)

43.Dr. Lilian Idiaghe - Special Assistant, Legal (OVP)

44.Tolani Alli - Special Assistant On Visual Communications (OVP)

45.Toyosi Onalapo - Special Assistant On Community Engagements

46.Haijya Halima Bawa - Special Assistant On Community Engagements

47.Nonye Ojekwe - Special Assistant On Community Engagements

48.Koko Iyamusa - Special Assistant Administration (Wife of the VP)

49.Fakorede Omotayo Basirat- Special Assistant On Special Duties

50.Omotayo Rachael Omowunmi - Special Assistant On Household & Social Events

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 7, 2021