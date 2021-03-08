Tanzania: Costech Seeks to Link Science Students, Experts Via Project

Dar es Salaam — Science students in eight secondary schools of Dar es Salaam Region and five in Arusha Region are expected to benefit from a programme aimed at enhancing their understanding what they learn in class.

The three-year phase two project, dubbed 'Future Stem Business Leaders' (FSBL) was launched yesterday in Dar es Salaam. The objective is to help students translate what they learn in theory in the classroom into practical knowledge.

During the launch, the chief guest was Dr Amos Nungu, the director general of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech).

Dr Nungu said the project, which will support technological revolution in the country, had come at the right time in the country, as the government was pushing its economic industrialisation agenda.

"There are many opportunities available in technology, particularly those that help to simplify work and improve performance in various areas as the social and economic life. Hence banking on technology is the right thing to do. We need to invest massively in this area," said Dr Nungu.

Programme manager Josephine Sepeku said the project would help science students and their teachers to learn how to turn their acquired knowledge into opportunities including finding solutions to various issues.

"We target Advanced Level students studying physics, chemistry, biology and geography subjects because they acquire knowledge and skills, which they don't know where to take.

"So, now they will be taught about the issues of administration, marketing and finance management so as to help them in their activities after school," said Ms Sepeku.

However, she said they would be increasing two more schools every year so as to reach out to more students studying science and develop those students with innovative ideas.

The secretary of the physics community in the country, Dr Mlyuka Nuru, said science subjects, particularly physics, were normal lessons that could be taken up by any person unlike what people generally thought about them.

"The main problem is total fear that causes many people to shun the science subject, which is very easy to learn and its acquired knowledge turned into a job unlike other subjects," said Dr Nuru, who doubles as a lecturer of physics at the University of Dar e Salaam.