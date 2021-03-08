Mozambique: Over 1,600 Recoveries From Covid-19 in 24 Hours

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Friday that a further 1,602 people have made a full recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This was the third day in the space of less than a week that the number of recoveries exceeded 1,000 (after 1,384 on Tuesday and 1,205 on Wednesday). The total number of recoveries now stands at 45,884, which is 74.6 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the Mozambican epidemic,

Over the past week, a total of 5,655 people have recovered, which is 12.3 per cent of all recoveries to date.

A Ministry of Health press release also reported a further six Covid-19 deaths, and 359 new cases. The latest victims were five men and one woman, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 32 and 71. One of the deaths was declared on Wednesday and five on Thursday. Four deaths occurred in Maputo, one in Zambezia and one in Gaza.

To date, 435,906 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,642 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 581 were from Maputo city, 408 from Sofala, 311 from Inhambane, 310 from Maputo province, 279 from Nampula, 243 from Zambezia, 228 from Cabo Delgado, 130 from Tete, 115 from Manica, 34 from Niassa and three from Gaza.

2,283 of the tests gave negative results, and 359 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 350 of the cases reported on Friday were Mozambicans, five were foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities) and in four cases their nationalities are not yet known. 32 of the cases are children under the age of 15, and 18 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 12 cases.

The positivity rate on Friday (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 13.6 per cent, the lowest rate so far this month.

116 of the new cases were from Maputo city and 56 were from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 47.9 per cent of the cases reported on Friday. There were also 61 cases from Inhambane, 46 from Zambezia, 30 from Cabo Delgado, 27 from Nampula, 11 from Manica, eight from Tete, three from Niassa and one from Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, 16 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (eight in Maputo, four in Zambezia, two in Sofala and two in Niassa), but 21 new cases were admitted (15 in Maputo, and two each in Zambezia, Tete and Sofala).

As of Friday, there were 181 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (the same number as on Thursday). 137 of these patients (75.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 in Matola, 10 in Nampula, seven in Zambezia, six in Sofala, five in Tete, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Inhambane. There were no Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Manica or Gaza,

With Friday's large number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 patients in Mozambique fell to 14,961 (down from 16,210 on Thursday). The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,474 (63.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,161; Sofala, 978; Cabo Delgado, 608; Zambezia, 464; Inhambane, 352; Nampula, 351; Tete, 249; Niassa, 220; Manica, 57; and Gaza, 47.