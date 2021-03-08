Equatorial Guinea: At Least 20 Killed, Hundreds Wounded in Huge Blasts

Burmesedays /Based on Perry-Castañeda Library Map / Wikimedia Commons
A map of Equatorial Guinea
8 March 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — More than a dozen people have been killed and hundreds wounded in a series of powerful explosions at a military base in the Equatorial Guinea city of Bata, Al Jazeera is reporting.

The news channel reports that President Teodoro Obiang said in a statement on national television that the blasts on Sunday were caused by negligence of a military unit “in charge of storing explosives, dynamite and ammunition at the Nkoa Ntoma military camp”.

Obiang said the explosives caught fire due to “stubble-burning by farmers in their fields” and that the blasts caused damage in almost all the houses and buildings in Bata.

The defence ministry said at least 20 people were killed and some 600 people injured, Al Jazeera reports.

The Guardian reports from London that state television showed a huge plume of smoke rising above the site of the blast, as crowds fled.

Bata is the country's largest city, with around 800,000 of the nation’s 1.4 million population living there, the Guardian says.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.