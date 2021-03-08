Nigerian Govt Beefs Up Safety Measures At Northern Airports

Following the kidnapping of workers from the official quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, the federal government has ordered the reinforcement of security at all the airport facilities in the North.

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, said yesterday that security had been strengthened at airports and FAAN staff quarters in the North.

Gunmen had attacked Kaduna Airport workers residing at the FAAN residential quarters and reportedly abducted nine persons, including workers of aviation agencies and members of their families.

The bandits were said to have gained access to the residential quarters through the airport runway and operated from late Friday night until Saturday morning.

Yadudu said his team had been working with security agencies and the Kaduna State government to free the abductees.

This collaboration, he said, had led to the gathering of information to assist security operatives to forestall any re-occurrence.

According to him, a risk assessment of a similar attack on its staff last year helped them to come up with a robust strategy to counter such challenges.

"We have already beefed up security since last year. It is not something new to us. We have our own means of communication in countering these challenges. A lot has been averted with what we have been doing; it is not something you know. Right now, an investigation is ongoing," he said.

Yadudu stated that if there was a need for the authorities to close the Kaduna airport due to the incident, they would do so.

He, however, pointed out that the recent attack did not warrant that as the FAAN residential quarters are located far away from the airport.

"We have taken appropriate measures. What we need to do now is to improve in order to counter these evolving challenges. The fence was broken, we have security personnel attending to the area, but somehow, somewhere, things happened and now it is for us to counter it. It is a risk; security challenges always come; they evolve and they improve and on our own part we keep improving," Yadudu added.

He stated that the security architecture of the airport would be improved upon with the support of security agencies and the state government.