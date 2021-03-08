Malawi: Women's Football League Kicks Off April

The much-awaited women's football league in Malawi will kick off in April this year but with only eight teams to start with.

The league will be funded by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) when government allows resumption of sporting events in the country.

Teams to kick start the maiden season of the league include Blantyre Zero and Mtopwa Girls from Blantyre, DD Sunshine and Skippers from Lilongwe and Topik Sisters Football Club and Moyale Sisters from Mzuzu.

Chairperson for the National Women's Football Association (NWFA), Suzgo Ngwira, told the local media that the format and financial package for the league will be announced in due course.

"We are ready for the league. We will start with few teams for easy management. Regarding prizes, duration and format of the league, information will be provided later," explained Ngwira.

Owner of Mtopwa Girls Football Team, Isaac Jomo Osman, said the league will help Malawian girls to up their game.

"The girls will be exposed to real competition. We get used to each other when we play within the same district or region. The national league will help to develop our game of football among girls," said Jomo Osman.

Malawi Women's National Team forward, Asimenye Melody Simwaka, who also plays for Topik Sisters Football Club in Mzuzu, says she is delighted with the coming of the national league.

"The league will keep us very busy as football players. The tough competition at national level will help us to be mentally strong even for the national team," Simwaka said.