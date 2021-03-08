Malawi: Chakwera Hosts Botswana's Masisi As First Foreign President to Visit Malawi

7 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to pay a working visit to Malawi next Monday and will becomes the first foreign President to visit Malawi since President Lazarus Chakwera came to power following the June 23 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement dated March 5 2021, during the working visit, the two Southern African presidents will exchange views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests, including potential areas of cooperation between Botswana and Malawi.

Masisi, who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, will use the opportunity to solicit support for Botswana's candidate Elias Magosi for the position of executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), according to Botswana government.

Over the years, the two SADC members have benefitted from a cooperation agenda that has facilitated collaboration in various areas such as education and training in defense and security, the release said.

Masisi and his entourage, which will include Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape, will return the same day.

President Chakwera's spokesperson Brian Banda said there would be a news conference after the two leaders' meeting.

Since Chakwera's ascendancy to power, which coincided with the Covid-19 global pandemic, no foreign President has visited the country, but Chakwera himself has visited some countries in the region, including South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Chakwera has however held some of his important international meetings virtually, owing to the pandemic.

