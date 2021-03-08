Egypt: Health Minister - 1,141 Citizens Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Nationwide

5 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed announced on Friday 05/03/2021 that 1,141 citizens from the elderly and patients with chronic diseases had been vaccinated against the coronavirus on the first day of the State's national vaccination campaign.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said about 40 vaccination centers had been allocated nationwide to administer the vaccine; three centers in Cairo, four in Giza, three in Alexandria, four in Assiut, two centers in each of Beheira, Qalubiya and the New Valley governorates.

Other centers are located in the governorates of Ismailia, South Sinai, North Sinai, Menoufia, Gharbia, Damietta, Daqahlia, the Red Sea, Aswan, Luxor, Sohag, Sharqia, Suez, Beni Suef, Minya, Marsa Matrouh and Kafr el Sheikh, he added.

Citizens could register for the first and second shots of the vaccine online through http://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg/, the spokesman said.

Citizens, who received the Sinopharm vaccine, will get the second dose after 21 days, while the citizens, who had the AstraZeneca vaccine, will get the second dose after three months, the spokesman noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

