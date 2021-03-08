Egypt: PM Follows Up Efforts of Cabinet's Medical Relief Committee During February

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli has reviewed a report detailing the efforts of the cabinet's medical relief committee during February.

Madbouli commended the efforts exerted by the committee to swiftly deal with relief demands from citizens in a way that ensures the provision of proper healthcare.

As many as 532 calls for help were handled during February, cabinet's medical adviser and the committee's chairman Hossam el Masry said during a meeting with the prime minister.

As many as 57 decrees have been issued to provide treatment to emergency cases at the state's expense, he added.

The cases included surgeries, bone marrow transplant procedures, and providing prosthetic appliances, Masry pointed out.

Meanwhile, the committee has detected 114 false posts circulated on social media pages aiming to solicit financial aid, he said, noting that necessary legal actions have been taken against the individuals behind those posts.