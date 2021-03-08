Egypt: Telecommunications, Agriculture Ministries Ink Deal On Setting Up Projects for Developing Agricultural Sector

5 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Telecommunications Minister Amr Talaat and Agriculture Minister Sayyed el Quseir witnessed on Friday 05/03/2021 the signing of a cooperation agreement on setting up applied research projects to develop innovative solutions in the agriculture and land reclamation fields.

Under the agreement, a team of the ministry's Applied Innovation Center (AIC) will technically cooperate with the Agriculture Ministry's Agriculture Research Center (ARC).

Talaat affirmed that the two ministries cooperate in several projects, topped by developing the land tenure system and issuing smart cards for farmers in 12 governorates.

Meanwhile, Quseir said the protocol aims to support the ministry's digital transformation process and all related programs.

During their meeting, the two ministers agreed on launching smart cards for farmers in all governorates within March, as well as digitizing 130 services covering all sectors of the Agriculture Ministry, to be launched on the Egypt digital platform in four phases.

The first phase, which will include 20 services, will be launched in July.

They also reviewed the most prominent achievements of the e-archive project of the Agriculture Ministry's documents, set to be finished by the end of March.

