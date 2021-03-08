Egypt: Military Production Minister Mulls Joint Cooperation With Allweiler-Farid, CIRCOR Companies

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi discussed with the representatives of Allweiler-Farid Co. and CIRCOR International boosting mutual cooperation.

During a meeting held Friday 05/03/2021 at the premises of the Military Production Ministry, the minister said this cooperation is aimed at securing all requirements of "Decent Life" presidential initiative to upgrade 51 districts in about 1,400 villages.

Morsi said "Decent Life" initiative is one of the most important national projects in Egypt, adding that it represents a golden opportunity to transfer industrial experiences and boost dependency on local products, a goal that is targeted by his ministry.

Thus the Military Production Ministry's policy depends on cooperation with all international companies, Morsi noted.

Meanwhile, the regional director of CIRCOR International made representation on his company's activities in both the military and civil areas.

He also pointed out to the CIRCOR-affiliated companies, including Germany's Allweiler, which is specialized in manufacturing pumps and valves

During his meeting with the military production minister, the CIRCOR International official welcomed cooperation with the Military Production Ministry-affiliated companies, given their great technological, technical and human capabilities.

For his part, Managing Director of Allweiler-Farid Hossam Farid hailed the role of the Military Production Ministry, which he said represents the main pillar of military manufacturing in Egypt and one of the State's industrial arms, whose surplus production is used for the civil purposes and even is exported to external markets.

The three sides agreed on the importance of making full preparation to the proposed projects, highlighting the great services offered by this consortium to implement Egypt's development projects, mainly in the agriculture and irrigation fields, Military Production spokesman Mohamed Eid Bakr said.