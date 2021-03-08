Botswana: Kwape Extols Momoso Enterprises

Kanye — Dr Lemogang Kwape, Kanye South MP, has lauded Momoso Enterprises for supporting skills development drive.

Speaking during a tour of the company's facility on March 6, he said government had prioritised skills development in the national development agenda in order to improve the country's human capital.

He, therefore, hailed Momoso Enterprises for imparting specialised skills that fell within the scarce skill cadre to the employed youth.

Dr Kwape, also Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said such a move contributed to building a knowledge-based economy.

He said to transform the economy of the country, human capital development had been identified as a vehicle in the fourth industrial revolution era.

Investment in human capital he said, was central to development and contributed to delivering substantial economic benefits in the long term, arguing that it impacted on economic performance.

He said the act would ensure that people ventured into manufacturing, thus reducing reliance on other countries, noting human capital development and economic growth had a strong correlation.

Dr Kwape said the company was also contributing to employment creation that was in line with the country's goal of achieving prosperity for all by 2036.

He said Momoso Enterprises, which manufactureed, repaired and serviced agricultural implements such as fodder processors, planters, threshers as well as working with metals in different ways, was a sign that the country was moving forward.

Managing director of Momoso Enterprises, Mr Benjamin Mosele, said they worked with a variety of metals ranging from agricultural implements to Estate Construction pipes, a company that had been awarded a tender to construct a major village sanitation scheme in Kanye.

Mr Mosele noted that price of the steel had gone up but they had not hiked prices for their products, noting such as an impediment for growth.

He explained that their job needed specialised machinery for efficacy purposes which were usually expensive citing computerized machines cost over P300 000. The current machinery they were using, he said were not that cost effective.

Source : BOPA