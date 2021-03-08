Botswana: Over 73 Per Cent Accept Vaccine

Gaborone — A risk perception survey conducted countrywide has revealed that Batswana are ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine with a more than 73 per cent acceptance rate.

This was revealed by Department of Public Health Services director, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye during a press briefing recently.

However, she said some people, particularly those with health conditions, were uncertain about taking the vaccine for fear that it would bring complications.

More education would be availed to address the challenges accordingly, she said.

Speaking at the same event, Ministry of Health and Wellness permanent secretary Mr Kabelo Ebineng said the country was expecting about 130 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 100 800 AstraZeneca and 30 000 Pfizer.

Mr Ebineng said the exact dates for the arrival and roll out would be announced.

"These doses will be rolled out in phase one and they are likely to increase, all eligible persons above 18 both citizen non-citizens will be vaccinated countrywide," he said.

He reiterated that first priority would be given to health care and frontline workers, high risk elderly people above 54 years so as to strength the health system and reduce morbidity and mortality rates.

Mr Ebineng explained that an identification means would be devised to avoid repetition of vaccination.

The permanent secretary said relevant preparations and other logistics with regard to the safety, deployment and roll out of the vaccine had been satisfactorily concluded countrywide.

He said an inter-agency coordinating committee, whose main role was to serve as a high level advisory body coordinating support of immunization programmes, control of vaccine preventable diseases and implementation of other diseases prevention intervention, had been constituted.

Mr Ebineng said District Health Management Team (DHMT) focal persons had been oriented and equipped on the sensitisation of the public about the vaccine.

In addition, different stakeholders at community level would also be engaged to help disseminate messages, he said.

Source : BOPA