Ghana: Setif to Host Pirates in Accra

5 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has settled on the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue to host the Total CAF Confederation Cup game between Algerian side ES Setif and Orlando Pirates from South Africa.

The game which was initially scheduled for Setif on Wednesday, March 10, had been moved to Accra due to the Algerian government's suspension of all sea and air travels between it and some African countries including South Africa.

As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was called upon for Accra to host the match.

According to the GFA, all stakeholders have been informed and were ready and eager to extend the usual Ghanaian hospitality to the participating clubs.

Setif would be making their second trip to Accra in three weeks, following last month's contest against Ghana's Asante Kotoko. - GNA

