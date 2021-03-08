Ghana: Nunoo Mensah Woos Members for New Four-Year Mandate

Incubent President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has commended members of his team for their unalloyed commitment and support over the years - as he seeks to renew his mandate for the next four years.

The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) boss is being contested for the top seat by president of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA), Richard Akpokavie - in a March 15 election that has generated a lot of interest.

In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, Mr Nunoo-Mensah expressed confidence ahead of the congress, believing that he had done relatively well to secure another mandate.

"There is a whole lot in the pipeline for Ghana sports. It's unfortunate that the Covid-19 pandemic slowed us down considerably last year, but it is my hope that things would be better this term," he asserted.

The GOC, he said, would continue working its fingers to the bone to ensure that every discipline was provided with the required assistance to develop.

During its Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nunoo Mensah disclosed that it had granted a total of more than GH¢126,700 (£16,000/$21,000/€18,000) to its National Federations to help with Olympic qualification and other development activities in 2019.

One of his biggest achievements, perhaps, was the securing of documents to cover the Amasaman land for the GOC's OlympAfrica Project. Hitherto, ownership of the 16.574-acre parcel of land had only existed in name, though it had been walled during the tenure of B.T Baba in the 2000s.

Mr Nunoo-Mensah recalled that when he took over from his predecessor, the GOC had only one headline sponsor which was Cocoa from Ghana.

"Thankfully, today, the Committee can boast of securing additional sponsorships from PaySwitch Ghana, McDan Group, Mobility International, Decker Engineering, Directline Risk Consult, Toyota Ghana, Ashfoam, Allied Oil, Republic Bank, Indomie and Twellium Industries."

Whilst expressing his gratitude for the faith shown him by Congress during his four year tenure, the incumbent GOC capo appealed to the members to vote for him to continue the good works he had started.

In a letter to the GOC and sport federations, Nunoo-Mensah said in spite of the challenges, members had stood by them.

"On behalf of the current board of the GOC and on my own behalf, I commend you all for the years of hard work with its own challenges, but through it all you stood by us, worked to the best of your abilities, to ensure the modest success story we are telling today."

He expressed his support to members who had also filed to contest for various positions in the forthcoming elections, wishing them luck and expressing the hope of working with them as leader of a new GOC board.