Botswana: President Masisi Leaves for Malawi

7 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi leaves for Malawi today on a one-day working visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

A Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation press release says during the visit, the two presidents will exchange views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, including exploring potential areas of cooperation between Botswana and Malawi.

"Botswana and Malawi share strong bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation. Over the years, the two countries have benefited from a cooperation agenda that has facilitated collaboration in various areas, including education and training programmes in defence and security," states the release.

It says Dr Masisi will also use the opportunity to introduce Botswana's candidate for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) executive secretary position, Mr Elias Magosi, to Dr Chakwera.

Dr Masisi will be accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape, as well as senior government officials.

President Masisi and his delegation are expected back later today.

