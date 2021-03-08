Namibia: Three in a Row for Miller

ALEX Miller won the Nedbank MTB Marathon Championships for the third year in a row with a commanding performance at the IJG Trails on Saturday morning.

Miller took the lead from the start and by the halfway mark had built up a lead of close to three minutes over Hugo Hahn.

He stretched his lead further to eventually complete the 61km marathon in two hours 38 minutes 56 seconds, with Hahn trailing more than six minutes behind in 2:45:21.

Herbert Peters, who was the only other rider to break the three-hour barrier, finished third, nearly 20 minutes behind Miller in 2:57:02.

After the event, Miller said his race went as planned.

"The race went really well - my plan was to go out hard from the beginning and see if I could get a gap. I managed to do that and from then on I just kept the pace up, and it worked out well," he said.

"I'd just like to thank the sponsors Nedbank, the organisers for choosing the track, and Peter van der Merwe for marking it out, it was a really nice track for the marathon nationals," he added.

"I thought Hugo would challenge me a bit more in the beginning, but obviously his legs were not feeling too well, so tough luck to him, but I'm sure he's definitely one to watch for the future," he said.

Miller will now focus on his Olympics preparations, while he hopes to join his new Team Trek Vaude in Europe soon.

"I wasn't planning to do the marathon nationals, because I was actually planning to be with my team in Europe already, but unfortunately my visa is taking a bit longer than expected. I can't do much about that, so I'm just focussing on training well, and thinking positively about my preparations for the Olympics," he said.

Carmen Johannes was a surprise winner of the Elite Women's race after the top two contenders Gabriella Raith and Courtney Liebenberg both retired from the race.

Raith had a bad fall shortly after the start, but still managed to take the lead and by the half way mark was leading Liebenberg by a minute and a half, with Johannes lying third a further two minutes behind.

With less than 10km remaining, however, she had to pull out of the race, while Liebenberg had also pulled out due to technical issues with her bike.

"I had a bad crash right in the beginning and hurt my wrist, but still managed to ride until the 52km mark. But I had to stop as I could not shift gears anymore, because the pain in my wrist was just too bad," Raith said afterwards.

This left Johannes clear to win the race in 3:41:45, with Irene Steyn second in 3:45:35 and Marion Schonecke third in 4:04:02.

Christo Swartz won the Sub Veteran Men's category in 3:08:20, followed by Ananias Ananias (3:08:26) and Louis Prins (3:12:29), while Robyn Lee Swartz won the Sub Veteran Women in 3:48:01.

Clinton Hilfiker won the Veteran Men's category in 3:02:05, followed by Mannie Heymans (3:03:36) and Hans du Toit (3:08:52), while Elanor Grassouw won the Veteran Women's category in 3:58:30.

Piet Swiegers won the Master Men in 3:01:51, followed by Greg Chase (3:13:55) and Nick du Plessis (3:21:16); Lonel Smith won the Master Women's category in 4:04:19; followed by Wilmien Chaimberlain (4:04:25) and Susanne Borg (4:27:37); and Roland Graff won the Grand Master Men's category in 4:36:18.

There were also various junior winners from u12 to u18 level, as well as Open men and women categories over shorter half marathons over 26km and 14km.