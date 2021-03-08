Angola: Agridamba Invests Akz Four Billion in Agri-Livestock

6 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — At least four billion kwanzas is the amount that Agridamba project, allocated to the Damba Penitentiary Establishment, in Mucari municipality, is investing in the promotion of agriculture and cattle breeding.

The information was provided Saturday by the director general of the project, António Alberto, during the visit of the director general of the Penitentiary Service of Angola, Bernardo do Amaral Gourgel, to the establishment.

He said that part of the amount was used, in an initial phase, to buy equipment such as silos and irrigation systems, as well as acquiring animals, deforesting 1,500 hectares, amongst other tasks that contribute to the development of agri-livestock.

Of the total area available, 1,50 hectares are for livestock, which currently has 570 head of cattle, 285 goats and 24 sheep, whilst the remaining areas are exclusively for agricultural production.

In terms of crops, he highlighted, among others, the planting of 12 hectares of corn, six (6) of beans, five (5) of cassava, besides cabbage, cucumber and sweet potato.

