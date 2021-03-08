Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 29 New Cases, 16 Recoveries

Luanda — In the last 24 hours, Angola has registered 29 new cases, 16 recovered patients and one death.

According to the clinical bulletin, 22 were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Huambo, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Malanje.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 84 years, are 15 mem and 14 women.

The death was registered in the province of Luanda, the victim being a 75-year-old Angolan.

All those recovered are Angolans living in Luanda.

Angola has a record of 21,055 cases, with 512 deaths, 19,640 recovered and 903 active.

Of the active cases, two are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 are severe, 37 moderate, 18 with mild symptoms and 835 asymptomatic.

National laboratories have processed 915 samples in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-one patients are being treated in inpatient centres, while 43 people are in institutional quarantine.

The health authorities are keeping 1,409 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

