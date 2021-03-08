Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 29 New Cases, 16 Recoveries

6 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — In the last 24 hours, Angola has registered 29 new cases, 16 recovered patients and one death.

According to the clinical bulletin, 22 were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Huambo, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Malanje.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 84 years, are 15 mem and 14 women.

The death was registered in the province of Luanda, the victim being a 75-year-old Angolan.

All those recovered are Angolans living in Luanda.

Angola has a record of 21,055 cases, with 512 deaths, 19,640 recovered and 903 active.

Of the active cases, two are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 are severe, 37 moderate, 18 with mild symptoms and 835 asymptomatic.

National laboratories have processed 915 samples in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-one patients are being treated in inpatient centres, while 43 people are in institutional quarantine.

The health authorities are keeping 1,409 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

According to the clinical bulletin, 22 were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Huambo, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Malanje.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 84 years, are 15 mem and 14 women.

The death was registered in the province of Luanda, the victim being a 75-year-old Angolan.

All those recovered are Angolans living in Luanda.

Angola has a record of 21,055 cases, with 512 deaths, 19,640 recovered and 903 active.

Of the active cases, two are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 are severe, 37 moderate, 18 with mild symptoms and 835 asymptomatic.

National laboratories have processed 915 samples in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-one patients are being treated in inpatient centres, while 43 people are in institutional quarantine.

The health authorities are keeping 1,409 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Worst Unrest In Years Erupts In Senegal
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia: UN Security Council Fails to Agree on Tigray Peace Call
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mogadishu Restaurant Bombing Claims at Least 10 Lives

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.