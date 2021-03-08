Namibia: Big Wins for Wanderers and Old Boys

WANDERERS and WHS Old Boys both registered big wins, while CCD Tigers and United secured the final two semifinal spots ahead of next weekend's knockout stages in the Namibia Cricket Premier League.

Wanderers beat CCD Tigers by 120 runs to finish on top of the log on 132 points, while Old Boys beat MR 24/7 Welwitschia by 10 wickets to finish second on 113 points.

In next weekend's semifinals, Wanderers will face Trustco United who finished fourth on 48 points, while Old Boys will face CCD Tigers, who came third on 88 points.

At the CCD field, Wanderers elected to bat after winning the toss and posted a competitive 249 for eight wickets off their 50 overs.

Danie van Schoor and JC Balt put on 50 runs for the first wicket, before Balt was out LBW to Tawanda Sthole for 17.

Stohle also removed JP Kotze for 4, but Michau du Preez kept the scoreboard ticking with 25 runs off 24 balls, before being bowled by Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Jan Frylinck joined Van Schoor and the two put Wanderers firmly in charge with a 77-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take the total to 170, before Van Schoor was dismissed by Sthole for 63 off 100 balls (1x6, 2x4).

Frylinck went on to score 71 off 84 balls (2x6, 6x4), while further down the order there were also good contributions from Ruben Claassen (15), Nicolaas Scholtz (22) and Bernard Scholtz (19 not out) as Wanderers reached 249 for eight wickets.

Sthole was CCD's best bowler, taking 3/52 off 10 overs, while Loftie-Eaton took 2/46 off 10.

In CCD's reply, Wanderers captain Nicolaas Scholtz made an early breakthrough, trapping Wayne Raw LBW for three, and when he also dismissed Stephan Baard for 12 and Joshuan Julies for 12, CCD were struggling at 3/32.

They could not recover as Bernard Scholtz dismissed Nicol Loftie-Eaton for 9, while Karl Birkenstock cut through their middle order, dismissing Sthole for 16, Jaden Cloete (14), Ben Shikongo (2) and Ben Burger (10) as CCD slumped to 87/8.

Lucian Bampton launched a late revival with a gritty 27 not out, but it was too little too late as the whole team was out for 129, with Birkenstock taking four wickets for 20 runs off 10 overs and Nicolaas Scholtz 3/17 off six.

At the Sparta field in Walvis Bay, WHS Old Boys romped to a 10-wicket victory against MR 24/7 Welwitschia, who were bundled out for a meagre 79 runs, while Old Boys reached the target without loss off only 5,4 overs.

In Welwitschia's innings, Shalako Groenewald was the only batsman to reach double figures, scoring 29, as their batting line-up crumbled against some disciplined bowling.

Christiaan Schumacher was Old Boys' stand-out bowler, taking six wickets for 15 runs off 5,5 overs, while Mauritius Ngupita took 3/26 off six overs.

In Old Boys' innings, Craig Williams was in devastating form, scoring 57 not out off only 22 balls, which included four sixes and six fours, while Gerhard Janse van Rensburg was not out on 20 off 17 balls (4x4).