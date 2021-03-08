South Africa: 15 to Appear in Court for Drunk Driving

Fifteen men are expected to appear in the Kliptown Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The men, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested on Saturday in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

"This kind of behaviour is highly regrettable and will not be tolerated, as it undermines our efforts to promote road safety.

"We call upon drivers to be responsible and resist the temptation of drinking and driving on our roads, especially since we approach the Easter season period," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

He said the majority of road traffic crashes are as a result of road user behaviour, which includes driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Anyone found drinking and driving could face up to six years in custody, if convicted in a court of law. The consequences are dire for young people, since they will acquire a criminal record, denting their chances of employment, especially within the public sector," Maremane said.

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations in an effort to save the lives of road users.