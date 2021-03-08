Tanzania: What Next for Tanzania Maize After Kenya Ban?

7 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo, Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday said it hasn't received official communication from Kenya on the decision to ban maize importation to the East African Community (EAC) member state.

This follows an internal letter by the Kenya's Agriculture and Food Authority which is ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives communicating the decision to the commissioner of customs at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The letter says according to the authority's surveillance of food imported to Kenya from Tanzania and Uganda has revealed presence of higher levels of mycotoxins that are consistently beyond safety limits.

Mycotoxins particularly aflatoxins and fumonisins are known to be casinogenic, saying over the years acute and chronic aflatoxin related illness cases have been recorded in Kenya including deaths, according to the letter.

"We wish to bring to your attention that Agriculture and Food Authority has stopped any further imports of maize into Kenya with immediate effect," reads the letter, adding.

"The Republic of Kenya is however committed to facilitating safe trade with her trading partners and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to address the concern."

