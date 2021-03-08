Tanzania: Wildlife Foundation Launch Photography Award of Former President Benjamin Mkapa

Arusha — The African Wildlife Foundation has just launched a special photography award in honour of former President Benjamin Mkapa in recognition of his legacy as a journalist, politician and conservationist.

African Wildlife Foundation's media specialist Wambui Odhiambo stated in a press statement availed to The Citizen via AWF communications manager Jacqueline Kubania that the award, running under the theme of 'Bringing Africa to the World and the World to Africa' is meant to create a platform for Africans to embrace conservation through photography and to value the beauty of its nature.

Former First Lady Anna Mkapa was the guest of honour during the launch of 'Benjamin Mkapa Photography Award'. It is meant to also serve as a precursor to the 60th Anniversary of African Wildlife Foundation since its establishment in 1961.

The AWF is teaming up with Nature's Best Photography to run the competition in honour of the iconic African leader and recognizing Mkapa's leadership in conservation, education, and his passionate support for AWF programmes.

Professional, Amateur and Youth (18 and younger) photographers are eligible to enter the competition opening on April 5, 2021 and running through June 2021. The results are scheduled to be revealed at an awards ceremony in November 2021. Entrants will have the opportunity to win cash, prizes, and awards totaling USD $33,000 equivalent to 80 million/-

"We value innovation and technological mechanisms that can scale up AWF's work and impact, like digital technologies that can create new experiences by more directly connecting people to wildlands and wildlife,"the AWF Chief Executive Officer Kaddu Sebunya stated during the competition launch.