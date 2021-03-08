Zimbabwe: Tribunals Lifespans Extended

Chief Court Reporter

THE lifespan of the tribunal probing allegations of judicial misconduct by suspended High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere has been extended by six months to cover the time lost to the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Two other tribunals to investigate misconduct allegations against Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Frank Muchemwa and Zimbabwe Land Commission deputy chairperson Tadious Muzoroza and commissioner Jeanette Marrie Manjengwa were each extended by five months.

President Mnangagwa this week issued the three separate proclamations amending the period of hearings of the tribunals.

The suspension of the sittings of the three tribunals came through Chief Justice Luke Malaba's directive that courts of law halt all trials and restrict court operations to initial remands bail applications and other urgent cases.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza last month told The Herald that work on all the three inquiries was going on well after the lists of allegations were served to the trio.

A three-member tribunal to probe Justice Ndewere led by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako was sworn-in by President Mnangagwa in November last year to inquire into her fitness to hold office. Other members are lawyers, Mr Charles Warara and Ms Yvonne Masvora.

Justice Ndewere was suspended on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which alleged slipshod work and a large batch of overdue judgments. The Constitution provides that a judge may be removed from office for inability to perform functions, or due to mental or physical incapacity, or gross incompetence, but that the process of removal must follow recommendations made by a suitable tribunal appointed by the President on the recommendation of the JSC.

A disciplinary tribunal headed by retired judge Justice Nicholas Ndou was sworn-in in September last year to probe ZACC Commissioner Muchengwa at the recommendation of JSC.