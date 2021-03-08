Zimbabwe: Man Drowns Crossing Flooded Hunyani River

Mashonaland West Bureau

A 45-year-old man from Chinhoyi died last Friday when he was swept away and drowned while trying to cross Hunyani River.

The man, identified as Cleopas Mateyo, had a thriving garden on the other side of the river.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said police managed to retrieve the body on the same day. The police sub-aqua unit team from Support Unit retrieved the body less than an hour after the incident.

Mateyo's wife, Blessing, who rushed to the scene with some of her relatives, said her husband left home for the garden to plant some tomatoes.

Witnesses said Mateyo attempted to cross the flooded river carrying a satchel on his back.

"He showed signs of being hesitant, but proceeded before the strong current of the flow swept him away," said Eliot Phiri.

Insp Chitove warned people against crossing flooded rivers.

Last month, four artisanal miners from Hurungwe died on their way from Gokwe North when their boat capsized, while attempting to cross flooded Sanyati River.

A number of people have died in various parts of the country since the beginning of the rain season as they attempted to cross flooded rivers, either on foot or using vehicles.