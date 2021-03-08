Zimbabwe: Trust to Grow Winter Maize

The Masvingo Development Trust (MDT) plans to grow maize on 10 000 hectares and wheat on between 1500 and 2000ha this winter as it intensifies efforts to enhance food security in the province.

Last winter the trust had about 1 000ha under maize in Chiredzi. Its partner, sugarcane grower and miller, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe grew 2 500ha while small-holder farmers at Chilonga Irrigation Scheme had 159ha under maize. The trust expects a bumper harvest from its section and part of the harvest has already been delivered at the Grain Marketing Board depot at Nandi, just east of Chiredzi.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira who is also MDT patron told Chronicle yesterday that the trust has, over the years, excelled growing maize in winter in the south-east lowveld and this year, it will expand the hectarage under the crop as well as venture into wheat growing in the same area.

"We have done well over the years through our partnership with Tongaat," he said.

"The trust has been concentrating on growing maize in winter. The harvests we have had are helping boost food security in the province. As a trust we had 1 000ha of maize last year under our partnership with Tongaat. We are behind in terms of harvesting that crop as we were supposed to have finished by December. However, with Government support, we are now expediting the harvesting so that we begin preparations for the next winter crop. This year we want 10 000ha of winter maize."

The minister regretted that, since portions of the maize grown last winter has not been harvested, some of it has been damaged by the heavy rains that have been falling since late last year.

Minister Chadzamira said in terms of its partnership with Tongaat, the trust utilises land that would be awaiting planting under sugarcane. They secure inputs from the Government on loan and repay it after selling the harvests.

"What happens is after some time, the company has portions of land under old cane which they remove. That land would ordinarily be fallow awaiting planting of new cane in the next planting season, so we, as a trust, take advantage of that to grow winter maize," he said.

"We grow for food security in the province so that we do not import from other provinces. We feel that we have mastered maize in winter, so this year we want to try wheat in winter. The crop is grown in the country in winter so, we don't foresee any challenges. Discussions are still underway but the target is to start with between 1500 and 2000ha of wheat."

MDT was established in September 2011 to undertake various projects to improve the livelihoods of people in the province. It has focused on growing maize in winter in the lowveld on Tongaat fields but recently announced it would seek 10 000ha of agricultural land to be irrigated by Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

"The trust is looking for opportunities in tourism as well," said Minister Chadzamira.

"The province has much potential in that industry so the trust hopes to be involved. Also, we are awaiting the completion of the master plan for Tugwi-Mukosi Dam to identify areas with potential around that facility."