Ghana: Bagbin, Haruna, Muntaka Betrayed NDC - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Party (NDC), Mr Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the Speaker of Parliament Mr Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu and Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and others of back stabbing the leadership of the NDC.

Mr Gyamfi, made the assertion in a Facebook post yesterday after what seemed to be a betrayal by some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) in defying the NDC hierarchy and voting to confirm President Nana Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees.

"They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us.

The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks," he wrote.

Mr Gyamfi strengthened his resolve against the betrayal saying "these are hard times for all of us but we should not let the betrayal of a few quench our love for the great NDC. Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party.

We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact.

And we can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of March 3, 2021, which I call "Black Wednesday"- Our day of self-inflicted shame," he added.

The Communications Officer stressed that the time had come for a change in the parliamentary leadership of the NDC or a complete removal.

He added that; "The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house.

More importantly, it is about time we understood that we do not have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we do not! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them at your own peril."

Mr Gyamfi slammed the MPs who betrayed the party saying that; "the hypocrites can choose to remain quiet or even condemn us for speaking up so they can remain in the good books of the renegades." He added that; "But I and all who are pained by this act of betrayal will not keep quiet because we do not fear anyone and do not wish to be in their good books.

If they can defy the party leadership and interest openly and subject all of us to public ridicule, then they can and must also be called out openly. The NDC party is supreme and it must be cleansed".

He further called on all loyal members of the party and urged them to speak up and not let nobody stand in the way of the NDC.

Mr Gyamfi stated that; "But when all is said and done, let's work for the NDC with all our might and strength. Quench not your love for the party. Hope must not die. This storm shall pass. The NDC will survive and shall bounce back stronger for victory. So, I say to you, be strong."