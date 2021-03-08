Ghana: Woman Allegedly Murdered in Hotel Room At Kokomleme

The Accra Regional Police Command has mounted a search for male suspect in connection with the alleged murder of a woman in a hotel room at Kokomlemle, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The deceased, believed to be in her thirties and yet to be identified, was found dead with wounds on her body in the hotel room.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on Wednesday at about 3:30pm, a worker of the hotel (name withheld) reported to the police that a man who rented a room at the hotel on March 1, this year, received a female visitor.

DSP Tenge said the complainant told the police that the client (man) left the hotel on March 2 and did not return.

She stated that on March 3, when workers of the hotel opened the room to rent it to a new client, they saw the female visitor motionless on the bed.

DSP Tenge said when the police proceeded to the scene, they saw the woman motionless with her clothes on.

She said the woman's body was with wounds, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement.

DSP Tenge said when the police carried out a search in the hotel room, they did not find any sharp object, and there was no form of identification of the deceased.

She said police investigation revealed the management of the hotel had poor record keeping, and failed to record details of clients in a book even though there was one available.

DSP Tenge stated that the hotel did not also have a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera to boost security or investigations.

She said the body has been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary while efforts were underway to identify the deceased and to apprehend the suspect.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to help apprehend the suspect.